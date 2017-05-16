Win your own stall on Harborough market!

A rare chance for a local business man or woman to win a free stall on Market Harborough’s indoor market has just come up.

Harborough District Council is offering new food businesses the chance to test their ideas for free at its award winning market.

Market Harborough’s Market, which is operated by a company called Market Place, is participating in the national Love Your Local Market Campaign led by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

The company is offering a six-week rent free market stall in a bid to attract new traders to the hall and to promote the market as the ideal location for start-up businesses.

Sairah Butt, Market Place and Harborough Market manager, said: “Many well-known brands started life on a market stall.

“Getting started in business is not easy, especially in today’s economic climate, but markets can be a great way to launch a business with relatively low risk, whether it be in a fixed unit or a one day pop up stall.”

Budding food business owners who want to bring a new product to the market will have to ‘pitch’ for it.

They are invited to send in a written pitch of no less than 500 words, detailing why they should be chosen for the prize.

The successful business will receivie six weeks trading at the market, free of charge.

The new stall can sell any sort of food, but the market is paticularly looking for a stall that it doesn’t already have.

“We don’t have anyone on the market selling bread, Indian food, cookware or baking essentials, so there is plenty of scope for fresh ideas at the market,” Sairah added.

“We are looking forward to seeing the entries.”

Harborough Market is not only a good site for a business in itself, but also a proven catalyst for businesses looking to start small and grow, Sairah said.

Several shops around Market Harborough started life as a stall on the market.

Special rates are already offered in the market’s general hall for crafters, and a new starter discount scheme is in operation to help pop up traders test trade for 12 weeks.

The latest competition is open to UK residents aged over 16 and with less than 12 months’ trading experience.

Closing date for the competition is Saturday, June 4.

Applications should be sent to sairah@mpel.co.uk