Why Lynn cycled to Paris for heart charity

Lynn Evison was just 27 years old when she found she had a heart problem.

She suffered from Attrial Fibrillation, or heart rhythm disturbances, which meant her risk of a stroke was five times higher than normal.

And recently she’s also been diagnosed with aheart block condition, where the heart beats abnormally slowly, depriving the body’s organs of oxygen.

To be frank, she doesn’t seem the obvious choice for a 300 mile (470K) charity cycle ride from London to Paris.

But Lynn (43) from Great Oxendon, near Market Harborough, has stayed fit and healthy after three heart operations.

She credits her good health to the pioneering work of the British Heart Foundation - hence the cycle ride in aid of the charity.

She says: “Quite simply, without the BHF, I would not have the life I enjoy today.

“The pioneering research and developments in this type of surgery over the past 10 years has helped myself and literally thousands of people around the world enjoy a normal active lifestyle without dependencies on long term medication.

“The BHF has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK.”

Lynn and a team of BHF cyclists have raised more than £60,000 with their sponsored cycle ride.

It took four days to get from Bexleyheath in south-east London to the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, cycling around 75 miles a day.

“I booked the cycle ride about a week before my last heart operation” said Lynn, who works as a retail management consultant. “It gave me something to aim at!”

Her partner Mark Stroud said: “I thought she was mad. But Lynn doesn’t do ‘taking it easy’ - and now I’m massively proud of her.”

Day one saw the group cycle from Bexleyheath onto the ferry at Dover.

“On day two we cycled to Abbeville through torrential rain and 40mph winds” said Lynn. “Probably the most tiring day I ever had on my bike.”

Day 3 was from Abbeville to Beauvais; “the day our muscles really started to ache”.

Day 4 to Paris was “amazing despite the rain and wind”.

Lynn says: “Despite my heart problems, I now live a normal life with no medication and hopefully I’ve had my last op!”

Want to donate to the BHF? Go to Lynn’s justgiving link, which is here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lynn-Evison.