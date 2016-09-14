Wellies at the ready for wanging contest

The popular annual Conker and Welly Wanging Championships is returning to Husbands Bosworth for the eighth time on Sunday, October 2.

The event

The organisers of the event said: “This will be our eighth annual event and will take place from 10.30am at Husbands Bosworth Playing Field.

“In addition to the conker and welly wanging competitions there will be a small range of trade stalls, other games and stalls together with refreshments including a BBQ and outside bar. The Bacchanalia Morris Men will provide further entertainment on the day.

“Entries for the conker competition, either as individuals or as teams of four, at a cost of £2.50 per adult and reduced costs for children, preferably to be made in advance but the welly wanging can be entered and paid for on the day.

“We support various village amenities and nominated charities each year and are, this year, hoping to raise funds for The Muscular Dystrophy Association and The Stroke Association.”

The event is a hugely popular part of the village’s annual social calendar and attracts dozens of competitors in the much sought-after conker contest every year.

For more information contact either Sue on 01858 881251 or Ralph on 01858 880526.