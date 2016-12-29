We are once again named as one of the best places to live!

The Harborough district - including Market Harborough and Lutterworth - is one of the top 50 places to live in the UK, according to a survey by the Halifax bank.

The district came 46th in the company’s Quality of Life survey, which rates different areas for employment, housing, environment, health, education, personal wellbeing and - for the first time - leisure.

Last year the district was ranked 39th.

The best place to live this year was considered to be Winchester in Hampshire.

The average price for a semi in the Winchester area is £479,000 according to website Zoopla, compared with just £252,000 in Market Harborough.