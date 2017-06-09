WATCH: New MP thanks the Harborough voters

Harborough’s new MP Neil O’Brien said he feels ‘incredibly honoured’ to have won the seat.

Neil (38), a special adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May, gained a very similar proportion of the Harborough vote last night as his long-serving Conservative predecessor Sir Edward Garnier did in 2015 - 52.3 per cent, compared to Sir Edward’s 52.7 per cent. Barrister Sir Edward (64) decided not to stand at this election.

Neil O'Brien wins his seat for Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170906-041114005

After the election result was announced at about 3.30am this morning (Fri), Harborough’s new MP said he thanked the people of Harborough, Oadby and Wigston for “placing their trust in me today”.