WATCH: Hallaton victorious in bruising bottle kicking event

Hallaton won the traditional Bottle Kicking match against neighbours Medbourne 2-0 on Easter Monday.

The scores came after a dramatic 53 minute first “barrel” with a touchdown by Chris Arnold, and a more predictable 55-minute second, scored eventually by Zak Morton.

Event chairman Phil Allan said: “Everything went to plan for Hallaton. I think Medbourne had a lot of bodies this year, but no co-ordination.”

The first barrel out of a possible three saw Medbourne progress slowly 100m down the hill towards their “try line” for the first 25 minutes.

It was as far as they got all afternoon, and it was all dramatically reversed in a minute with an almost 200-metre dash in the opposite direction by Hallaton’s Christopher Potter.

The second barrel spent 20 minutes in a ruck going sideways, before a series of drives by Hallaton saw it carried down the hill towards the Bewicke Arms for a second Hallaton score.

Hallaton score the first try during this year's Hallaton Bottle kicking. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170417-201850005

Hallaton are on a winning run in this ancient, bruising game - rugby without the rules - having lost only three times in the last 30 years.

See this Thursday’s Harborough Mail for the full report and special feature on the event.

Start of the Hallaton Bottle kicking. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170417-201925005