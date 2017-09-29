Walk opposing development on Desborough’s Ise Valley to be held

A walk will be held to highlight the importance of a site which could make way for 304 houses in Desborough.

The application is the subject of a public inquiry at Kettering Council’s offices on October 31, scheduled to last two days.

Residents have fought the plans since they were first submitted and they will hold a circular stroll around the valley at 10.30am on Sunday, October 8, from the St Giles Church car park.

Kevin O’Brien, leader of Independents for Desborough, said: “The area is of significant importance for not only the local community but also the wildlife and rare grassland.

“It is a well-used area for recreational walking, two legs and four, and needs protection for future generations as well as ourselves.

“It is evident that the former Hawthorns Leisure Centre was intentionally allowed to fall into a condition of not being cost-effective to maintain, therefore supporting the much smaller new leisure centre on the Grange.”

Mr O’Brien also questioned the positioning of outdoor play areas and gyms, with none in the immediate area.

The walk is open to all ages but walkers should be aware there are stiles and gates to manage.

Mr O’Brien added that appropriate weather wear, including wellies and a hip flask, is advisable.