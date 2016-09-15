Vote for school’s sensory garden

Harborough’s Meadowdale Primary School is asking people to vote for it to win a cash grant to help build a sensory garden for pupils.

Tesco is giving customers the opportunity to vote for projects to receive the money raised through its carrier bag levy, and Meadowdale Primary School in on the shortlist.

A spokesman for the school said: “Our project is to transform an unused space at the side of our sports hall into a sensory garden for our children.

“A sensory garden is a garden environment designed to stimulate the senses through the use of plants and materials that engage the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste, and sound.

“It offers benefits to all children, but especially those who have sensory processing issues, including autism and other disabilities.

“For children who are hyper-reactive to stimuli, the sensory garden can provide a relaxing environment, and for children who tend to be under-reactive to stimuli, the garden is a great way to stimulate the senses.”

Liz Martin, Deputy Head and SENDCo, said “We are delighted that our project has been chosen to receive a Bags of Help grant.

“A sensory garden can be very therapeutic for children who have sensory problems - both as a calming place and as a gentle way to stimulate the senses. It offers an environment which can make children with autism and other sensory processing disorders feel safe and comfortable in exploring their senses without feeling overwhelmed by them.”

Voting is open in stores from Monday, September 26, until October 9.