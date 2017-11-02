Vote for Harborough church to win kitchen improvement grant

A Harborough church is asking townspeople to help it win a grant so it can improve its kitchen facilities to benefit the numerous groups that use it every week.

Harborough Baptist Church, in Coventry Road, has been shortlisted to potentially win a £5,000 grant by insurance giant Aviva.

The church (pictured above in 2011 when churchgoers were celebrating the completion of an earlier improvement project) wants to use the money to develop its kitchen – which is used by numerous community groups as well as churchgoers themselves.

Jeff Bonser, one of the church leaders, said: “This improvement is part of our ongoing redevelopment project. We recognised a number of years ago that Harborough is a growing town and that the use of community facilities like ours was also going to grow.

“The church has a popular Fun and Friends toddler group and a lively Messy Church.

“There’s Junior Church and Youth Club alongside our 10am and 6pm Sunday services and our New Horizons Coffee Shop.

“Community groups that use the building include Harborough Singers, Guides, Junior Jivers, Bridge Club, Rock Choir and Market Harborough Orchestra.

“We hope many people will vote and help ensure our extensive building meets the needs of a growing church and town.”

Mr Bonser said the church has already undergone extensive improvement in recent years.

This has included improving the entrance area and installing new sound systems. Alongside the efforts to renovate the kitchen, the church is also improving its main hall and aims to install new insulation, a sound system, and to improve its acoustics.

Voting for the Aviva grant is open until November 21. Visit www.tinyurl.com/baptistvote for details about the Harborough project and to register to vote