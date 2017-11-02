Volunteers team-up for autumn clean-up in town litter spots

Volunteers in Lutterworth carried on an almost ten-year tradition of giving the town an autumn clean-up.

A team of 15 mostly regular volunteers spent two hours clearing as much litter as possible which had built up since spring.

This year they were joined by a dozen members of Lutterworth’s Monday Beavers group who gave the Recreation Ground and St Mary’s Churchyard a thorough clean.

About 40 sacks of rubbish were collected with much of it from the main road verges and a disappointingly large amount from car parks and alleyways close to the town centre.

The event was organised through Lutterworth Town Council and joining volunteers on the day was Harborough District Council’s street cleansing team who took away the rubbish.

John Turner, who organised the clean-up, said: “The morning was very successful again and while it is disappointing to see how much litter is still being discarded on the roadside it is also encouraging that areas which regularly feature on the clean-up routes do now stay cleaner for much longer.

“Many thanks to everyone who gave their time to support the clean-up. We were particularly pleased that the Beavers were able to join us. Their enthusiasm was infectious and hopefully they will, themselves, become ambassadors for a litter free environment as they grow older.”