Villagers gather to say ‘save our pub’

Around 80 people gathered on a wet Monday night to show their support for their village pub, which has been shut down by the owner.

Villagers say The Red Lion in Great Bowden is a vital village facility - and they have started a campaign to buy the pub, after getting the council to declare it an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Lisa Hilton of the Save the Red Lion campaign said: “The interest in buying the pub is definitely out there - it’s whether the owner wants to sell it to us.”

Parish council vice chairman Paul Claxton added: “The village is due to grow by 30 per cent, with all the new developments. We need more facilities, not fewer.”