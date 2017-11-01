VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows raiders blasting cash machine from post office wall in Lutterworth using gas canisters

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing theives using gas canisters and a chainshaw to steal a cash machine in Lutterworth.

Cash point broken into using gas canisters and a chainsaw in Lutterworth

The Post Office raid was caught on CCTV

Shocking footage shows the ATM exploding from the Post Office building on George Street in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 28) before one of the raiders helps cut it free using a chainsaw.

Extensive damage has been caused to the Post Office building during the incident which was reported to the police at 4.24am.

Detectives are now hunting the suspects, believed to have been driving a dark coloured vehicle, and probing whether they are linked to a string of similar recent raids.