Vandals wreck life saving public defibrillator in Harborough

Park run organisers in Market Harborough are dismayed after life-saving equipment in Welland Park was smashed up and thrown in the river.

The defibrillator, bought by local charity The Squires Effect and individual contributors, was attached to the outside wall of the park cafe.

It was smashed overnight between Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22, and is no longer working.

It was placed there for users of the park who might have heart problems, particularly the 300 local people who take part in the weekly Park Run, every Saturday.

“I just wish these vandals would think about the consequences of what they are doing” said Race Harborough founder Brian Corcoran.

“If you throw away life-saving equipment, then someone might die.”

In the Park Run’s two year history, one man has collapsed with a cardiac arrest. He was revived and recovered. The defibrillator was last removed for use as recently as last week.

The defibrillator is public access and registered with the East Midlands Ambulance Service control room.

Many Lowe, Community Response Manager at EMAS said: “Defibrillators save lives and we are disappointed to hear that one has been damaged.

“This Market Harborough defibrillator has now been marked as offline and isn’t available to help someone in a life-threatening emergency.”

Inspector Gavin Drummond, Neighbourhood Policing Area Commander for Market Harborough said; “It is concerning that someone has deliberately broken a piece of life-saving equipment. It was paid for by people who use the park and will have to be replaced.”

If you saw any suspicious behaviour in the park on the night of Friday, July 21, call police on 101 quoting incident 17000313150 of July 22.