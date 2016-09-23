Val and Penny’s close shave!

Two brave friends went under the razor – and clippers – to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support when they had their heads shaved for charity.

Val Britcher and Penny Arscott paid a visit to O Hairdressing, in Station Street, Kibworth, where they both got the chop.

Val Britcher and Penny Arscott with O Haridressing salon manager Derek Ward

Friends and family of the pair had sponsored them and they have so-far raised more than £1,000.

Salon owner Lynne Finch said: “All of us at O Hairdressing are proud of Val and Penny and we are honoured to have played a part in their fundraising.”

Donations are still being taken on behalf of Val and Penny by O Hairdressing. Contact the salon on 0116 2791144 if you would like to contribute.