UPDATE: Man armed with knife tries to rob shop in Harborough town centre

A man armed with a knife has attempted to rob the GT News / Post Office shop in St Mary’s Place, Market Harborough this morning (Thursday February 9).

The attempted robbery happened between 8.50am and 9am, when the man, wearing a scarf across his face and a hood, so that only his eyes showed, walked into the shop and demanded money from staff at the GT News counter.

The scene of the attempted robbery.

The staff stayed calm and did not hand over any money, and the man panicked and ran off.

Witnesses say he turned left out of the shop, then looped back behind the shop to pick up his car - described as a small, silver hatchback type car. He then drove off down St Mary’s Road.

Sgt Kev Manship at Market Harborough police station has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward, especially if they saw the man with the scarf across his face, or the small silver hatchback car.

You can ring police on 101, quoting incident 117 of February 9.

Police are still interviewing shop staff. One elderly lady at the scene was treated for shock.

Sgt Manship praised staff at GT News, saying: “Staff were very professional and kept their nerve.”

Police and paramedics were at the scene this morning.

The GT News / Post Office shop was briefly shut, but open again by 10.30am.