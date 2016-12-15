Unique jewellery stolen in burglary

Distinctive pieces of jewellery have been stolen from a house in Lutterworth.

The house in Bitteswell Road was broken into sometime between 1.35pm and 2.30pm on Monday (December 12).

A number of items of jewellery were stolen including a distinctive 18 carat gold dragonfly with numerous gemstones on it. The dragonfly was made in Istanbul and many of the pieces were commissioned overseas so are unique.

A police spokesperson said: “If you’ve been approached by someone trying to sell these items or if you own a pawn broker’s shop and have come across similar pieces of jewellery in the last few days then please get in touch.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Bitteswell Road area of Lutterworth during Monday afternoon.

“Did you see a vehicle not usually seen in the area? Any information, no matter how small, could help us identify those responsible and recover the stolen jewellery.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS 1591 Dave McDonald on 101, quoting crime number 413422.