Unique grade II listed building in Harborough sold to local firm

A sale has been agreed on The Settling Rooms - the unique grade II listed building near the centre of Market Harborough.

The building has been sold by owners Harborough District Council to a local firm for a sum in excess of the £360,000 guide price, the Mail understands.

The building will be used by the as yet unnamed company as an HQ and offices, after the usual legal paperwork has been processed.

The district council’s deputy leader Cllr Phil King said: “The money will be reinvested by the council into up-and-coming capital schemes.

“It will be used for the benefit of Harborough district in supporting our capital programme going forward.”

The distinctive building with its clock tower dates from 1902.

It was once the hub of the town’s regular livestock markets, and the place where farmers would “settle up” their bills after buying cattle and sheep.

The livestock market moved out of town in the early 1990s, when the St Mary’s Place shopping centre was developed.

The Settling Rooms remained in the centre of the large car parks at the back of Sainsbury’s.

The building’s two most recent occupants were charities - Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) and Shopmobility.

Both have relocated. VASL is now based near the Two Shires surgery off Northampton Road. Phone number: 01858 433232.

Shopmobility has moved to the Roman Way Community Centre. Its new phone number is 0116 305 2343.