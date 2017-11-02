Unique choral work to be performed for first time in Lutterworth area

Members of Lutterworth and District Choral Society (LCDS) are looking forward to taking part in a concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

The group (pictured above rehearsing in 2013) will join forces with other choral societies from across the country for the event, for which a date has not yet been set.

However, a concert hosted by the group later this month will represent the first performance of this new requiem in the Lutterworth area.

In 2015, LDCS were invited to take part in a choral training promotion for the new work to be learned and shared, culminating with a performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

A spokesman for the group said: “A workshop in January 2016 at St Mary’s Church, Lutterworth, with the composer Christopher Wood and his professional singers and musical director in attendance, was so enjoyable that we added this ‘Wood Requiem’ to our concert repertoire for 2017.

“Again, with the composer’s support, the first public performance of this ‘Requiem’ in our area will be on Saturday, November 18, at St Mary’s Church, Lutterworth, from 7.30pm, as part of a concert that also includes the very popular choral suite from Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’.

Tickets cost £10 for adults (under 18s free) from Payne and Bond in Lutterworth or from Lorna Osborne on 01455 282312.

Visit www.lutterworthchoral.co.uk for more.