Under 16s triumph in County Cup final thriller

Players from Lutterworth High School under-16s lifted the County Cup after a thrilling 30-25 win over Ashby School in the final at Leicester Grammar School.

A spokesman for the school said: “The game was decided in the last play when a break was made on the right wing and Harry Hey took the ball over the line. There were a nervous few seconds when the referee consulted with the touch judge before he raised his hand to signal a try. Justin Trombas slotted an incredibly difficult conversion from the side-line to put the icing on the cake.”