Two people touched inappropriately in Harborough

Police are investigating two incidents of inappropriate touching in Market Harborough.

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured in the photo about the incidents.

The first incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 10 in Nelson Street, near to St Joseph’s Church, Market Harborough, when the 29-year-old victim was touched inappropriately.

The suspect made off on a bike down Fairfield Road.

Less than an hour later, at around 6.20pm, a 15-year-old girl was touched on the bottom near to the entrance of Tesco, in Market Place, Market Harborough.

The suspect walked off, pushing a bike, towards the bridge next to the public toilets.

PC Simon Chamberlain, who is investigating the incidents, said: “Due to the fact both these instances happened in close proximity to each other, and within a short time frame, we are looking into the possibility that they were carried out by the same offender. However, I would like to reassure people we do not believe they are linked to the sexual assault in Green Lane in August.

“The person in the images could be key to our investigation. While I appreciate the images do not show a face, I believe the pink trainers, pink bike and black rucksack with orange stripes are distinctive enough for someone to know who it is.

“Please, come forward and contact me if you know someone who owns these items. Call me if you have seen someone dressed similarly. Could it be someone at your college? Perhaps you have been stood in a queue at your local shop with them? Or, do they live on your street?”

Anyone with information can call PC 1581 Simon Chamberlain on 0116 248 3969 or 101.