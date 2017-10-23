Two houses damaged by fire in Lutterworth

Two homes were left damaged after a fire broke out late on Sunday night

Crews were called out at around 11.30pm on October 22 to Cedar Avenue in Lutterworth after the fire service received several calls about a house fire.

It is believed that an electrical fault in an outbuilding started the fire, which then spread to a house, and then spread to an attached house as well.

The fire service managed to put the fire out by 3am, but the blaze left one house severely damaged, and damage to the roof and smoke damage to the neighbouring property.

Roof tiles and fascias were cut away by the fire service, and a building inspector was called out due to one property showing signs of collapse.