Two Harborough travel firms take home national awards

Two Market Harborough-based businesses have taken home major accolades from the Group Travel Awards.

Travelsphere, based at Compass House on Rockingham Road, was voted Best Group Tour Operator – Long Haul at the annual awards ceremony, for which votes are made by readers of group travel title, Group Leisure magazine.

Diamond Holidays, located at Copmass Point off Northampton Road, took the title of Best Group Tour Operator – Short Haul.

The awards were presented at a black tie ceremony, which took place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.

Co-presented by Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag and Group Leisure magazine publisher Rob Yandell, the awards recognised the best destinations, attractions, and providers in the group travel industry, as voted for by travel organisers from sport and social clubs, retired associations, and other groups.

Rob Yandell said: “It’s a credit to Market Harborough that two of its businesses took home Group Leisure awards. You usually only see that happen in big cities like London.”