Tributes to Harborough stalwart Martin Hill

Tributes have been paid to enthusiastic Market Harborough community champion Martin Hill (58), who has died after a battle with cancer.

Martin, a partner at Bray and Bray solicitors in the town, was linked to a plethora of town organisations.

He was also involved in organising both Late Night Shopping and Arts Fresco in Market Harborough - two events which have brought pleasure to thousands and helped build the town’s community spirit.

A Celebration of his Life - meticulously planned by Martin himself - will be held at Shearsby Bath at 3pm on Wednesday, October 12.

Martin’s wife Sarah Hill, a Liberal Democrat district and county councillor, said: “Martin died on Sunday, just a few hours after our wedding anniversary.” The couple were married in 1993.

“Mentally he was phenomenally positive. He came to Arts Fresco in his wheelchair a week before he died.”

Martin was a former chairman of the Harborough Conservative Association. Sarah said: “We had a coalition long before Cameron and Clegg!”

Martin was also involved with Market Harborough Chamber of Trade, The Round Table and the Lions.

He chaired the Harborough Improvement Team and was an Under Sheriff of Leicestershire.

Councillor Blake Pain, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “I am eternally grateful for his wise advice over the years. His loss will be much felt in the community and our thoughts are with Sarah and the rest of his family.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Phil Knowles said: “Martin will be very sadly missed. He will be remembered through the many groups he was involved with, and throughout the town where his work is greatly appreciated by so many people.”