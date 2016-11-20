Search

Tributes to community stalwart Brian Curnoe

Brian Curnoe.

The funeral was held on Wednesday (Nov 16) of Brian Curnoe, Market Harborough businessman and stalwart of a huge number of town organisations, from the sporting to the political, and from business to charity.

