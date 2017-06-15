Travellers evicted from near Desborough Leisure Centre

An illegal encampment of Travellers has been evicted from Desborough.

The Travellers had been on land near the town’s leisure centre in Ironwood Avenue since last week.

But a Kettering Council spokesman has now confirmed all of the caravans, bar one, have been removed from the site.

The spokesman said: “An eviction of the illegal encampment has now taken place from the Desborough site.

“All caravans have left except one which, for welfare reasons, will remain until tomorrow afternoon.

“The operation was carried out by the Northamptonshire County Travellers Unit and Northants Police.”