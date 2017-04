Two lanes were closed on the M1 near Lutterworth after a car crash and flipped this morning (Thursday, April 13).

The car overturned northbound between junctions 19 and 20 at around 9.35am.

No injuries were reported but Highways England traffic officers were quickly on the scene, moved the vehicle to the side of the road and closing the two lanes.

They were soon reopened at 10.15am, allowing traffic to flow normally.