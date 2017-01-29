Town’s Summer Fayre is moving - and getting bigger

Market Harborough’s big Summer Fayre will get bigger this year - at a new venue and with new attractions.

The Fayre is moving from the town’s Rugby Club to the Leicestershire County Showground off the B6047 north of the town.

And new attractions for 2017 include a fairground with large-scale rides and a variety of craft and trade stands.

Organiser Juliette Maher told the Mail: “We’ve had around 2,000 people in previous years; this year the target would be 3,000.”

This year’s Fayre will be on Sunday, August 13 from 10am to 6.30pm. It’s £4 to get in, with children under 10 free.

A free shuttle bus will run all day to the Showground from the Market Hall on Northampton Road.

There is also plenty of free parking at the venue itself, accessible from a road by the Innovation Centre.

The 2017 Fayre will be raising money for Dementia Harborough and HFM.

“This year we already have planned a dog show, a cake competition, a teddy bear’s picnic and a funfair” said Juliette. “We are now looking for more trade and craft stalls.”

Stallholders can contact Juliette on jjmaher@virginmedia.com or via Facebook at marketharboroughsummerfayre or via www.marketharboroughsummerfayre.com

The organising committee is holding a fundraising event at the Conservative Club in Market Harborough on Saturday, February 11, called “Lets Hear it for the Girls”.

It’s a 50s and 60s music night featuring Ann Duggan, Annemarie Marlow and Jeanette Sherlock Parker. Tickets are £5 from the Conservative Club or town shop MH Music.