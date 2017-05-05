Town hotel hosts film event

Harborough was selected to roll out the red carpet to filmmakers taking part in a prestigious amateur film festival.

The IAC, The Film and Video Institute, organises a national competition and festival every year to celebrate the best amateur films and filmmakers from up and down the UK.

Last month, the Three Swans Hotel played host to the organisation’s annual event.

About 237 entries were received from Britain and overseas for this year’s competition and a total of 133 of these were shown over the course of the Festival weekend.

Overseas entries included films from Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Slovak Republic and the USA.

This year, one entry was also received from Harborough.

The Market Harborough Movie Makers received four stars for their movie about the Old Grammar School/

Michael Whyman, chairman of the IAC, and one of the organisers of the British International Amateur Film Festival (BIAFF), said: “This is one of the most prestigious amateur festivals in Europe and takes place in April in different venues every year.

“The winner of the Best Film in the Competition award was a film called I Am by Lee Ji Eun of South Korea. The prize was accepted by Hyun Jin Cho from the Korean Cultural Centre in London. Picture No. 130

“The Best British entry was No Hidden Extras by Rhys Lewis and Ian Smyth from South Wales.

“Market Harborough Movie Makers also received four stars for their movie The Old Grammar School-Market Harborough.”

Colin Sullivan, treasurer of the Market Harborough Movie Makers accepted a diploma on behalf of the club from IAC National Council member Michael Gough for their film.

Market Harborough Movie Makers are hosting their own film show at Harborough Theatre on June 14 and 15.

For more information about the group, visit www.harboroughmoviemakers.org.