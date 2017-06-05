Timmy Mallett is welcomed back to Harborough

Former children’s TV favourite Timmy Mallett returned to Market Harborough at the weekend with his new collection of originals and limited edition prints.

During Saturday afternoon (June 3) at Croft Wingates Gallery, Timmy explained to the packed gallery what inspired him to paint and how he loves to capture particular moments in time from his life and observations from visits to India, Australia and London to the way light dances on flowers against his white fence in his own garden.

During Timmy’s short stay in Market Harborough on Friday and Saturday, he put his preferred mode of transport into good use by cycling from Northampton Train Station to Market Harborough and even took the time to visit sights around the area including: Foxton Locks, Brampton Valley Way and chatted to some of the gardeners in Cottesbrooke preparing for their open gardens event. Timmy said: “This is truly a beautiful part of the country and it is always a delight to come and visit my favourite gallery in the UK – Croft Wingates.”

