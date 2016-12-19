Tilton student believed to have died after night of heavy drinking

Tributes have been paid to a Tilton student who is believed to have died following a night of heavy drinking with friends.

Ed Farmer, who was 20, is understood to have lost consciousness while he was out with fellow students in Newcastle upon Tyne.

He died after being taken to hospital in the city.

Mr Farmer, who also attended Oakham School, was studying economics at Newcastle University.

Professor John Wilson, director of the business school at the university, said: “It is with deep sadness we can confirm the death of one of our students and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Whilst he was just starting out on his studies and only with us for a short period of time, he showed great academic promise and was well liked amongst his fellow students.”

Friends have been paying tribute on Facebook. Jonny Hedley wrote: “RIP brother, been an absolute pleasure knowing you.”

Barney Carr posted: “Gone too soon lad. You lit up all our lives, we’ll miss you down here. RIP you legend.”

Newcastle University declined to speculate on the cause of Mr Farmer’s death but said it took a hard line on any activities which risked the safety of students.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of one of our students and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this very difficult and distressing time.

“Our welfare services are offering support to any students or staff who may have been affected by the news.

“In close collaboration with our students’ union, we take a very hard line on all activities and behaviours that may constitute a risk to the safety of our students.

“Both the university and the students’ union have strict codes of practice and policies on safety and responsible behaviour, and we take every opportunity to ensure that our students understand the importance of safety matters.

“Once the facts of the case have been established, appropriate action will be taken and a full investigation will be carried out by the University.

“The incident is now in the hands of the coroner and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the specific events or cause of death at this time.”