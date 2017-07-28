Tigers unveil their new kit for the 2017/18 season

Leicester Tigers has revealed its brand new home and alternate kits for the new 2017/18 Aviva Premiership season.

Tigers stars Ben Youngs, George McGuigan, Tom Brady and new arrival Jonah Holmes front the launch of the new kit, which is this season supplied by new technical partner Kukri.

The 10-times English champions’ iconic green red and white home strip features a bolder hooped design and is fitted with V-neck collar.

The alternate strip, which will be worn for tonight’s (Friday, July 28) Singha Premiership Rugby Sevens opening fixtures, is a stark contrast to last season’s ‘acid green’ look, now white in colour with streamlined green and red hoops.

Speaking at the official photoshoot, scrum half Ben Youngs said: “It’s always exciting for us boys to see what we’ll be wearing in the new season and I’m impressed.”

Mike Williams, Michele Rizzo, Will Evans and new signing Nick Malouf also joined the photoshoot.

Evans, who came through the clubs academy ranks and made his first team appearance during the 2015/16 season, added: “The alternate kit looks nice and retro - watching Tigers as a boy, the small pinstripes are typical of the Tigers past kits.”

Clive Galloway, kit manager at Leicester Tigers, said: “We’re really excited about the new partnership with Kukri. The fabric for both kits is geared towards performance and the quality of the design and style speaks for itself. The players love it and we hope the fans will too.”

The new kits will be available for supporters to pre-order from July 28 and aims to be in stores for the season opener against Bath at Welford Road on September 3.