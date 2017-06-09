Search

Tigers prop joins in with the cricket fun near Harborough

William Wright starts the bowling off during the charity cricket match in aid of the Air Ambulance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

William Wright starts the bowling off during the charity cricket match in aid of the Air Ambulance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

0
Have your say

Amateur cricketers raised £800 for the air ambulance service in a charity tournament at Bowden Cricket Club on Sunday.

Teams from Market Harborough Rugby Club, Bowden Cricket Club, and a side representing the latter’s sponsors, John Littlejohn Designer Homes, competed in a triangular competition of sixteen overs a side.

Support...Dan Broughton captain of Bowden Cricket Club, Henry Littlejohn sponsor and Charlie Standley captain of Market Harborough Rugby Club before the charity cricket match for the Air Ambulance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Support...Dan Broughton captain of Bowden Cricket Club, Henry Littlejohn sponsor and Charlie Standley captain of Market Harborough Rugby Club before the charity cricket match for the Air Ambulance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The team from the rugby club triumphed, winning both its matches convincingly, with the sponsors’ side - including Leicester Tigers’ prop Logovi’i Mulipola - beating the cricket club in the other rubber. Around 100 people attended the event, which included a barbecue and a raffle, and the club’s bar was open all day and enjoying a roaring trade in the sunny weather.

A spokesperson from the club said: “Thanks must go to Bowden’s social secretary Ben Wade, and sponsor Henry Littlejohn of John Littlejohn Designer Homes, who jointly organised what was a major success. There were also sterling contributions from various cricketers, their families, and Bowden members, who ran the barbecue and the bar, sold raffle tickets, contributed prizes and took a collection for the air ambulance.”

Close...Luke Masic nearly catches out Michael Woodford during the charity cricket match at Bowden. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Close...Luke Masic nearly catches out Michael Woodford during the charity cricket match at Bowden. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER