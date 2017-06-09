Tigers prop joins in with the cricket fun near Harborough

Amateur cricketers raised £800 for the air ambulance service in a charity tournament at Bowden Cricket Club on Sunday.

Teams from Market Harborough Rugby Club, Bowden Cricket Club, and a side representing the latter’s sponsors, John Littlejohn Designer Homes, competed in a triangular competition of sixteen overs a side.

Support...Dan Broughton captain of Bowden Cricket Club, Henry Littlejohn sponsor and Charlie Standley captain of Market Harborough Rugby Club before the charity cricket match for the Air Ambulance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The team from the rugby club triumphed, winning both its matches convincingly, with the sponsors’ side - including Leicester Tigers’ prop Logovi’i Mulipola - beating the cricket club in the other rubber. Around 100 people attended the event, which included a barbecue and a raffle, and the club’s bar was open all day and enjoying a roaring trade in the sunny weather.

A spokesperson from the club said: “Thanks must go to Bowden’s social secretary Ben Wade, and sponsor Henry Littlejohn of John Littlejohn Designer Homes, who jointly organised what was a major success. There were also sterling contributions from various cricketers, their families, and Bowden members, who ran the barbecue and the bar, sold raffle tickets, contributed prizes and took a collection for the air ambulance.”