Three arrested after ‘significant’ Desborough fire

Three men are in police custody after being arrested over a huge fire in Desborough last night (Sunday).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in an outbuilding at a property in Stoke Albany Road, Desborough, at about 9.50pm.

Six fire crews, including two from Leicestershire, attended the blaze.

No-one was injured but the fire caused significant damage to property.

Stoke Albany Road was closed while firefighters dealt with the fire.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is currently under way.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.