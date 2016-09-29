Search

Thirsty festival-goers will enjoy a Harborough beer!

Pint of ale ENGPNL00120130314115918

A beer brewed in Harborough will quench the thirst of music lovers at a music festival being held in Leicester next Saturday, October 8.

