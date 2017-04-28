The voting has been counted and the carnival winners are...

The results are in after the voting for this year’s Harborough Carnival Royal Court...and the Queen will be Isla Coles and the King will be Miles Clarke. The Princess will be Jessica Deathridge.

Chloe Shaw had to step down last year due to chicken pox so she has been called up as an extra Princess for this year.

Isla Coles (7)

The winners get a Waterstones voucher, as well as the honour of sitting at the head of the parade on carnival day on Saturday, June 10, and being the face of the town for a year.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/marketharboroughcarnival/



Jessica Deathridge (8)