Tetford girl on fundraising mission in memory of mum

Seven-year-old Phoebe has recruited a team of friends and family to take part in a charity challenge in memory of her mum.

Just weeks after losing her mum Becky to a brain tumour, Phoebe Hope Vines is determined to raise money to fund research which she hopes will save lives in the future.

Becky was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of 23.

Initially, she was told she had a year to live and would never be able to have a child,

But Becky defied the odds by surviving for nine years and giving birth to ‘miracle baby’ Phoebe.

Over the years, Becky underwent surgery three times and endured months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She passed away in June at the home she and Phoebe shared with her parents Claire and Steve in Tetford,

Now, just two months after her death, Phoebe is leading an 11-strong team in a sponsored walk along 11 miles of the Grand Union Canal in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. She has already achieved more than 50% of her £500 target.

Phoebe said: “I am seven years old and my mummy died of a brain tumour. I really miss her. She wanted me to be happy and I want to make her proud of me.”

Among those taking part in the event on September 30 are Becky’s mum Claire, two nieces, a cousin, an old school friend and other relatives.

They are raising money for the pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research which operates a network of Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on discovering new treatments and, eventually, a cure for brain tumours. Each day of research costs £2,740

Claire said: “Bex was an inspiration and she always managed to be so positive throughout everything.

“Bex actually survived for nine years before we lost her.

“It was horrible and I think I did most of my grieving in that first year.

“We know that we were very, very fortunate that Bex lived for so long.

“Phoebe had always known she was going to lose her mum and we are now her ‘Moma’ and ‘Popa’.

“She is a delightful child, so much like Bex and it is hard not to cry as she catches me unawares by saying things like how much she misses her mum’s warm hands.

“Phoebe knows everything there is to know about brain tumours to the extent she stood up and gave a talk to her class at school.

“She told them there was no cure for brain tumours because there wasn’t enough money to pay scientists to find one.

“We are extraordinarily proud of Phoebe and her fundraising plans as I know Becky would be too.”

Carol Robertson, Head of Community Fundraising for Brain Tumour Research in Lincolnshire, said: “We are so touched by Phoebe’s commitment to helping others particularly after losing her own mum. Sadly, she is not alone as brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

*To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Phoebe’s JustGiving page go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckysbattlers