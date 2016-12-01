Team finds the net at county competition

A team from Welland Park Academy faced stiff competition in the county rounds of the National Netball Competition held at Leicester Grammar School.

The under-14s’ opposition included Uppingham Community College, Oakham School, Ratcliffe College, Leicester Grammar School, Brockington College, Wigston, and Hinckley Academy.

The girls played very well and won seven of their eight games, placing them in the top two of the competition.

The team are to appear in the finals of Leicestershire Netball next Thursday (December 8), which takes place at De Montfort University in Leicester

Their opponents in the finals will be Loughborough High School.

Their performance in the County competition qualifies them to represent Leicestershire at the Regional Netball Tournament to be held at Oundle School, near Peterborough, in late January.

A spokesman for the academy said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a great effort by the girls as it is the first time in the history of Welland Park Academy that a netball team has qualified for the regionals.”

The successful team in the county rounds were: Milly von Nierop, Grace Brooks, Katy Robbins, Beth Wallis, Lexi Moakes, Livi Percival, Charlotte Nixon, Ellie Buxton, and Molly Blyth.