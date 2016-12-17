Swimming pool to close while work is being carried out

The swimming pool at Harborough Leisure Centre will be closed over the Christmas period while improvements are made.

New ceiling tiles and a new LED lighting scheme will be installed, meaning the pool will be closed from the evening of Saturday, December 17 and will reopen on Monday, January 16.

During this time members of Harborough Leisure Centre and the local community are still able to use the gym facilities as normal, as well as the pool facilities at its sister site Lutterworth Sports Centre.

