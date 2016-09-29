Super Steve’s running mission raises £1,348

Harborough runner Steve Tyrrell raised a staggering £1,348 for Home-Start South Leicestershire by completing the Great North Run.

Mr Tyrrell almost tripled his original target of £500 for the Harborough-based charity.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure to be able to use this whole experience to raise some funds for Home Start.

“The day itself was a great experience and I certainly want to do the event again. The hot day added to the atmosphere, but was too hot for me to be running in. Despite this I was pleased with my finishing time.

“The event is very well organised and to be part of the day was a very special experience, knowing that you’re one of over 41,000 runners with the course lined with an enthusiastic, noisy and supportive crowd.”

John Day, Chair of Trustees of the local Home-Start charity said, “Steve has done a fantastic job! We are so grateful to him for deciding to raise funds for Home-Start South Leicestershire.”

All funds raised will help Home-Start South Leicestershire to support Harborough-area families with at least one child under five years who are living with challenging circumstances from disabilities and illnesses, to poverty and abuse. If you would like to help Home-Start, contact info@home-startsouthleics.org.uk or 01858 467982.