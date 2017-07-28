Street life celebrated at special Ullesthorpe anniversary party

Have your say

Neighbours from Ullesthorpe gathered together to celebrate a special anniversary for their street.

Stevens Close residents past and present gathered at Ullesthorpe Congregational Church to mark 70 years since the street’s first homes went on sale.

A dozen bungalows, built by Browning Brothers of Leicester, were put up for sale in 1957.

Over the years the properties have changed ownership, but four of the original families still live there.

Two other bungalows were built at the end of the cul-de-sac in the 1980s.

During the event a celebration cake was cut by original residents Joyce Pressler and Mary Morrison (pictured above).

There was also a competition to recognise neighbours from old photographs and a quiz about the year 1957.

The party and proceeds of a raffle raised £100 for Ullesthorpe Congregational Church and £105 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

Stevens Close is named after the Stevens family who have a butchers shop in Ullesthorpe and originally owned the land on which the bungalows were built.