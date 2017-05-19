Staff help brighten up the area in time for spring

Staff from the local solicitors Edward Hands and Lewis lent a hand at Lenthall House Care Home to make sure it was ready for the spring.

Supported by the manageress and one of the residents, the team set about preparing flower tubs and hanging baskets in the courtyard area of Lenthall House.

Project leader David Palmer - who oversees Elderberries, the community gardening project at Lenthall - said: ‘It was a wonderful demonstration of people from the business world showing a real interest in doing something practical in the community and help benefit the lives of older people. I am very grateful for their support and our regular team. Later this month we are hoping that Year 5 children from Farndon Fields school will be involved as well.”

Elderberries will be holding an open day on Tuesday, May 30, 11am-3pm. Call David on 07505968767 for more details.