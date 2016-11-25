A special Christmas card delivery service will start today (Friday).

For a donation of 30p (or more) for each card, Harborough TWENTY 12 Lions Club will deliver cards in Market Harborough, Little Bowden and Great Bowden.

Put your cards, with your donation, in a big envelope and post it in a Lions post box at the library, medical centre, Co-Op, Waitress, Sainsburys, Tescos in town, Farndon Fields Farm Shop, The Angel Hotel, Lloyds Bank or St Dionysius church.

The post boxes will be in these locations from November 25 until December 16.