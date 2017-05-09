Special alcohol festival - all made in Harborough

The Harborough district is getting a name for itself as a fine producer of alcohol.

Small local firms make everything from gin to cider, and much of it is award-winning quality.

Now local people can enjoy a weekend-long event to celebrate the growth in local drinks firms, with opportunities for food, tours, tutorials and tastings.

The first-ever ‘Spirit of Harborough’ event will take place over May Bank Holiday, which is May 27-29.

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions, said: “Market Harborough and its surrounding areas are home to some fantastic artisan producers, with many specialising in alcoholic drinks.

“The inaugural Spirit of Harborough event enables us to showcase several of these producers to visitors.”

Guests will be guided round town on a discovery trail called the Taste Harborough Taste Trail.

People can buy a map and travel around the town to discover the local foods and drink available.

Throughout the weekend, people can also look out for Spirit of Harborough cocktails and restaurant menu specials supporting the event.

On May 29 there will be a festival garden party at The Oat Hill Bar and Restaurant in Market Harborough with local food and drink stalls, and live music.

Visitors can also travel from The Oat Hill by (return) coach or on foot to various local producers for guided tours, tasting and tutorials.

Tickets for the tour must be bought online before the event takes place from www.goleicestershire.com/market-harborough-and-lutterworth/spirit-of-harbrough.aspx

Taste Harborough was set up by the Sustainable Harborough organisation, to promote local food and drink businesses across the district.