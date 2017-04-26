Soldier guilty of murdering Harborough graduate Alice Ruggles

Soldier Trimaan “Harry” Dhillon has been found guilty of murdering Harborough graduate Alice Ruggles.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court returned their verdict just after lunch time on Wednesday, ruling that 26-year-old Dhillon murdered Alice (24) at her flat in Gateshead on October 12 last year after a campaign of stalking and harassment.

The jury was told that Alice was murdered by Dhillon after he break into her apartment and cut her throat with a knife.

Richard Wright, prosecuting, said the attack on Alice, whose family home is in Tur Langton, was “a sustained and brutal assault involving the infliction of numerous injuries with the knife before the infliction of the fatal injury”.

An impact statement from Alice’s father Clive, read to the court after the verdict, said: “It’s difficult to put into words the magnitude of the pain we are feeling.

“Alice was taken from us in a brutal manner in a horrific set of circumstances.

“There is only one person to blame for the loss of Alice’s life. What plays on our minds is our inability to detect his evil self centred character.”

Dhillon had pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming that on the fateful day Alice had attacked him with a knife, and he had killed her by accident in self-defence.