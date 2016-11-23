Soldier denies murdering Alice Ruggles

A soldier based in Scotland has denied murdering former Harborough district girl Alice Ruggles, whose family home is in Tur Langton, near Market Harborough.

Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon is accused of killing 24-year-old Alice at her flat in Gateshead. Alice was found with fatal injuries in her flat on October 12.

Dhillon, 25, who appeared at a hearing in Newcastle Crown Court, via a videolink from Durham Prison, denied her murder.

Dhillon, whose address was given as Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, Scotland, will now be tried by a jury next year.

The provisional trial start date is February 28, although that could be put back. Dhillon was remanded in custody.

Alice (pictured above) was found at her flat on Rawling Road, Bensham, Gateshead and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Alice was originally from Tur Langton, where her parents still live. She went to Church Langton Primary School and Leicester High School for Girls.

She studied at Northumbria University and went on to work for Sky in Newcastle.

A service of thanksgiving for her life was held on Monday, November 7 at a packed St Andrew’s Church, Tur Langton.

Alice’s family has released a statement saying: “We are struggling to come to terms with the fact that she is not with us anymore.”

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, because Alice had been in contact with police before she was attacked.