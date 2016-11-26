Snow WILL fall on town for Christmas Fair!

Forget the weather forecast - we can guarantee that snow will fall in Market Harborough for the town’s Christmas Fair on Friday, December 2.g

It will be snow from a snow machine on Adam and Eve Street, and it will bring the spirit of Christmas to the town’s Late Night Shopping event, which runs from 6pm until 9pm.

Town centre streets will be closed, most shops will be open, including Indoor Market stalls, and there will be lots to see, from reindeer on Manor Walk to a ‘Christmas Tree Walk’ on Coventry Road.

There will be a funfair, Santa and his sleigh, an Elves’ Workshop by the Old Grammar School, vintage vehicles, traction engines, a computer games bus and street stalls selling crafts and food.

There will also be music on two stages: the main stage on The Square and the youth stage outside the Angel Hotel.

Children will get a medal if they collect six stamps from different town locations on their Christmas Fair passport, and one lucky winner will get a hamper of toys from the Emporium of Toys on Doddridge Road.

Almost 100 lit Christmas trees will be displayed by shops, particularly local independent shops.

But best of all, it’s a chance for everyone - particularly those who work full-time - to get a good start on their Christmas shopping at local shops in a more relaxed atmosphere than the usual frantic, pre-Christmas Saturdays.

If everyone in town on the night buys a couple of Christmas presents, it will help Market Harborough’s unique town centre to thrive into 2017!

The Christmas Fair this year has been organised by a new committee, fronted by Juliette Maher, who also leads the organisation of a Summer Fair in the town.

Juliette said: “We’re a new committee and we’ve had a few hiccups, but we’ve ironed them out.

“In the end it’s been a lovely event to organise, and now we’re just looking forward to the night!”