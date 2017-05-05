Slice of luck for The Cupcake Fairy!

The owner of a cake stall on Market Harborough’s Indoor Market will soon be able to put this sign on her stall: “As seen on national TV!”

Sarah Ruth Watson’s cakes have been chosen as the edible stars of a new advert being filmed for the Marie Curie charity.

The charity provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families.

It asks supporters to hold fundraising tea parties every year - this year on June 23-25.

And the advert to promote this national event - called Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party - will feature Sarah’s beautiful cakes.

Sarah (38) - aka The Cupcake Fairy - has a stall every Saturday on Market Harborough’s market.

“A TV producer was walking through the market, saw my stall and bought some of the cakes” she explained.

“The first I knew about it was when he got back in touch and asked me to make the cakes for the new Marie Curie advert.

The advert was filmed at a house in the Harborough area “with this fantastic kitchen” said Sarah.

“It’s going to be on national TV in June as part of a new Marie Curie campaign. Yes, I’m pretty excited!”

Sarah, who lives in Wigston, has had her own cake making business for three years.

But she has only recently taken a Saturday stall on Market Harborough’s thriving market.

“I’ve loved coming to Market Harborough” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a market trader, and for me Market Harborough is the best place to do that.

“The town is just nice, the customers are great, the market staff are great - and with people buying and ordering cakes from the stall it’s also been profitable for me to be here!”