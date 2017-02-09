Signs of hope for family as baby Phoebe arrives home

The baby daughter of poorly mum Katherine Boulton was discharged from hospital this week, and returned home to Market Harborough.

Phoebe Boulton, now six weeks old, “is doing brilliantly” according to family friend Steph Berry. She is now home with dad Jamie and older brother Ollie (five).

Mum Katherine Boulton (42) is improving - but very slowly.

Her tracheostomy tube has been changed to a larger one, which she is managing well.

Steph said: “She is also starting to do some small exercises with a ball to help improve her mobility skills.”

As we reported previously, town mum Katherine Boulton was 20 weeks pregnant when she suffered a major bleed on the brain. Then eight weeks into her recovery, a tracheotomy pipe helping her breath became dislodged and she had a cardiac arrest - effectively dying for six minutes.

She has been in intensive care at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, ever since, although baby Phoebe was born on Christmas Day.

Friends set up a gofundme page for the family, to cover husband Jamie’s travelling costs, lost wages and the cost of bringing up the kids on his own in the medium term.

So far, donations for the family have topped the £16,000 mark at the website www.gofundme.com/Katherines-story

Steph said: “Thank you for everyone’s continued support for Katherine and her family. It continues to be absolutely outstanding.CCC”

n Meanwhile, Rotaract Market Harborough has organised a pub quiz for the family at Enigma, Market Harborough, on Thursday, February 16 at 7.30pm.

Local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle which will be drawn on the night. Raffle tickets are now available from Solutions in St Mary’s Place; Kenny’s on Coventry Road; Head Candy on Church Street; Amy’s Vintage off Adam and Eve Street; and Home of Angels stall on the market. Prizes include a £200 jewellery voucher, a Leicester City FC tour for four people and a Leicester Tigers signed 2017 rugby shirt.