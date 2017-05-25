Sign up for Harborough’s fruity fun run

Market Harborough’s annual Carnival of Running is returning with a colourful and fruity theme promised.

Competitors are being urged to don fruity fancy dress or fruity colours and there’ll be a free piece of fruit on the day for every child.

Home-Start South Leicestershire will be the beneficiary of the one-mile fun run around the Robert Smyth Academy playing fields on Saturday June 10.

All runners taking part will receive a distinctive fun run medal, which have been sponsored by Transport Genesis, based in Lutterworth.

Home-Start helpers will be ready to register runners on the day from 10.30am until 11am with on the day entrants able to pay £4 to join in for the 11.15am race start.

All runners are being asked to collect sponsorship to help raise funds for the charity, with sponsorship forms available from their website – www.home-startsouthleics.org.uk Home-Start helps families living with difficult circumstances in Harborough District, and the charity depends on donations and grants to fund all its services.

They currently provide help for parents with mental health difficulties, support for families to manage a healthier lifestyle, and recovery support for those affected by domestic abuse.

A volunteer team, who all have parenting experience, support local families to make positive changes in their lives - improving children’s behaviour, managing illness and disabilities in the family, enabling parents to feel more confident and less isolated.

Last year Home-Start South Leicestershire helped over 100 local families, 135 children under 5 years, and 191 children.

Sign up to the fruity family fun run challenge online at raceharborough.co.uk/running/ with £2 of the £3 entry charge going straight to the charity.