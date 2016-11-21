Shock flytipping closes road off A5 for four days

A country lane off the A5 was closed for four days after fly-tippers dumped a large pile of rubble and rubbish - including asbestos. Specially trained contractors had to be hired to clear the fly-tip, which completely blocked Penn Lane, off the A5 near Wibtoft.

The incident was reported to Rugby Borough Council last Monday morning, November 14.

The debris was consistent with a dismantled garage and its contents.

The asbestos was safely removed from the site on Wednesday, November 16, with the rest of the rubbish removed the following day - when the lane re-opened to traffic.

The council now faces a clean-up bill running into thousands of pounds, and has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the fly-tip to come forward.

Cllr Lisa Parker said: “This has the hallmarks of a commercial fly-tip carried out by someone happy to make an easy profit at the expense of the environment and the council taxpayer.

“The rural location may mean nobody witnessed the incident, but the debris could provide the vital clue for us to catch those responsible.

“It may be the case a householder paid somebody in good faith to remove the rubble, having been told the debris would be disposed of responsibly.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the environmental protection team on (01788) 533857 or email ept@rugby.gov.uk